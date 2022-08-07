70th Annual Convention: RCCG, Shuttlers partner to transport 50,000 members from Lagos to Redemption Camp

Shuttlers, Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled bus sharing company has partnered with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to ease transportation for its members and decongest traffic along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in celebration of the 70th annual convention of the church.

The collaboration will enable members of the RCCG to enjoy safe, affordable, and comfortable shuttle rides on over 400 routes, from 98 provinces in Lagos to the Redemption camp of RCCG, for the annual convention scheduled for Monday 8 August.

“We are excited to kickstart this partnership with Shuttlers which will help improve the typical transportation experience for our members who will be attending the 70th Annual Convention,” Adeolu Adeboye, the chief operating officer, RCCG Traffic Mayors and LASTMA Traffic Mayor, said.

Damilola Olokesusi, the CEO of Shuttlers, said that through the new transport partnership, Shuttlers will help improve transport operations for RCCG and the shuttle experience for its members while reducing congestion in Lagos and carbon footprint. “We are providing software and assets to ease operations, enabling real-time bus tracking and transforming the transport experience of members visiting the camp,” he said.

Read also: Why the Church must focus more on the redemption message – Taiwo

Commenting on the traffic situation in and around the Redemption Camp, Okey Mofunanya, Security Adviser to the General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide, said that the cost of congestion on Lagos economy is estimated to be over $14 million per day and it is not typical for most residents to spend over two hours traveling just eight kilometers to the Redemption Camp.

“Some of our members have had hectic commuting experiences in past conventions, and we believe this partnership will improve the general experience of this year’s convention and subsequent events,” Mofunanya stated.

Under the partnership, attendees of the 70th annual convention can schedule rides with Shuttlers’ mobile application from the comfort of their homes. Members who book successfully ahead of the convention date will get the opportunity to enjoy a hassle-free and stress-free transport experience to and from the RCCG campgrounds.

Shuttlers, since it launched in 2016, raised $1.6million in seed funding, grown from one route in Ajah to Victoria Island to over thirty (100) routes with over 500 bus-stop, over 100 (unbranded) buses within the city, and has recorded over 3million trips taken by commuters.