5,000 artisans to benefit from Delta empowerment programme in 2023

Delta State Government has said it would scale up the number of Artisans in its empowerment programme from 2,500 to 5,000 from the 2023 fiscal year.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who made the disclosure at the 2022 Empowerment Day for Delta State Chapter of Artisans Association of Nigeria, said that the measure was aimed at extricating Deltans from poverty.

He said the only way to grow the economy was for government at all levels, donor agencies and well-meaning individuals to invest in the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs).

Okowa, who is impressed with the input of artisans in the economic emancipation of the nation pledged to rally round them in turning the fortunes of their businesses into viable enterprises.

“I am truly very glad that today, we are witnessing another day for the Artisans in Delta State.

“When I did come for the programme last year, I was truly very excited that the Artisans in Delta have been able to form themselves into a great association.

He explained that 2,500 Artisans have so far been empowered for year 2022, emphasising that the number was doubled for next year because of the determined effort of his administration to kick poverty and unemployment out of the state.

Governor Okowa, therefore, reminded youths and artisans on the need to be committed in their businesses and career so as to get to the zenith of their desired goals.

He said more Deltans would be lifted out of poverty in the remaining days of his administration, even as he sued for the sustained support of all Deltans in building a stronger Delta.

In his remarks, Kingsley Emu, the chief economic adviser to the governor said that investing in artisans was a very viable project, pointing out that the Okowa-led administration had created thousands of direct and indirect jobs in its empowerment programmes.

He disclosed that so many urban and rural communities have been connected with good network of roads and bridges which, he said, had culminated in the growth of businesses, just as he challenged artisans to maximise government’s empowerment programmes to grow their businesses.

Earlier, Ifeanyi Abanum, the state chairman and national president of Artisans Association of Nigeria, said that the event was to thank the governor for the empowerment of its members and assured him of their unalloyed support in his political aspiration in 2023 and beyond.