41 Luxe, takes Afro-fashion to Africans Home and Abroad

41 Luxe, a timeless fashion brand sited in Lagos and Abuja, giving Africans the opportunity to relish designs from their favourite brands has restated its commitment to recreating afro-fashion with delivery globally.

Africans home and abroad now enjoy a feel of awe-inspiring and luxurious afro-fashion worldwide.

Today, 41 Luxe has afforded Nigerians the ease to walk in and treat themselves to a shopping spectacle of the best fashion pieces.

According to Halima Yunusa, CEO of 41 Luxe, the most interesting part is that e-commerce has made it easier to sell to Africans in diaspora. 41 Luxe has adopted it for its global cargo delivery systems.

Interestingly, African designers have made enviable footprints in the global fashion industry, creating designs that have been worn by A-list public figures like Beyonce, Michelle Obama, John Boyega, Rihanna, Trace Eliss Ross, among others.

Read Also: Anambra plans new ultra-modern international market

Africans have not only expanded job opportunities for themselves but have also displayed Africa’s rich culture to the world through their outstanding designs.

Today across the global fashion terrain, some names have remained ahead of the pack. They are Lanre da Silva, Deola Sagoe, Maxi Vive, Yutee Rone, Style Temple, Bello Edu, Raya.

However, despite the growths, the industry still grapples with some drawbacks. One major problem it faces is its lack of departmental stores with a range of designers to shop from.

Sadly, most fashion lovers still have to order directly from the designers in this time of civilization.

It is to bridge that gap in the industry that 41 Luxe came to life, using e-commerce to deliver its bespoke designs.

As the fashion scene continues to thrive in Africa, 41 Luxe is bent on serving Africans the best of its aesthetic wears.