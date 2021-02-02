Anambra plans new ultra-modern international market

The Anambra State government has concluded plans with a private firm to build an ultra-modern international market at Isiagu in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The market with 10,000 shops on an over 8-hectare expanse of land will be under the Private-Public Partnership arrangement.

Inspecting the site on Tuesday to ascertain the extent of work done so far, the state governor, Willie Obiano, described it as a project capable of further improving the revenue profile of the state.

Obiano said on completion, the market will be first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa with design to have modern facilities like internet connectivity, access roads, hospitals, schools, commercial banks, flyover bridge and basement.

Read Also: How women are reshaping Nigeria’s off-grid energy landscape

Obiano, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Solo Chukwulobelu, and chief of staff to the governor, Primus Odili, assured that the state government will play its role by constructing an access road to the project site and that with the presence of a financier, the market will be completed on schedule.

The chairman of the firm, Jude Amuzie, explained that the market was designed to provide unique features in making transactions easier and faster under a conducive atmosphere.

Amuzie disclosed that the market structure will be completed in phases, explaining that 17 buildings with 120 lock-up shops each will be ready for use by April.

He commended the governor for the confidence reposed in the firm and appealed to the state government to assist by providing an access road to the site to ease movement of machines and equipment.

Anayo Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of the partnering commercial bank, described the ultra-modern market as a gateway to other projects that will promote the economic prospects of Anambra State and assured that the bank is committed to the project.

Nwosu called for patronage from all citizens, investors and the business community.

The traditional ruler of Isiagu, Igwe Augustine Nwankwo, expressed joy that the project had started and assured the government of his community’s support for the progress of the project.

Nwankwo commended the governor for citing the project in the town and promised that Isiagu community will continue to support the state government and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the recognition.

Also present were the commissioner for commerce, Uchenna Okafor, and his counterpart in housing and urban renewal, Michael Okonkwo.