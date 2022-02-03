26 African YouTubers revealed for 2022 #YouTubeBlack voice fund

Youtube has released the names of African creators selected to join a global cohort of 135 in its flagship #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund program. The fund invests in Black creators from all around the world who are telling original and real tales.

Each of the 26 African YouTubers selected for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund Class of 2022, which includes 11 Nigerians, will get startup financing as well as dedicated support to help them grow their channels. They will also participate in individualized and hands-on training, workshops, and networking events.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfill its objective.

The selected members of #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2022 include; from Kenya: Wendy Angel Nangayo, Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvuny, Mandi Sarro, and Justus Nandwa. From Nigeria: Adaeze Jideonwo, Chinyere Nneka Abang, Data Willie-Pepple, Oluwafisayo Fosudo, Ikede Adebisi Oluwafunmilayo, Chima Chikodinaka Perpetua, Nwamaka Joy Izugbara, Ndukwu Stephen Anthony, Olawale Adetula, Halima Yusuf Rabiu.

From South Africa: The critics company, Bongani, Dennis Ngango, Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie, Aarif Muhammad Manjra, Mitchell Lima, Mlungisi Nkosi, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Nico Nomyayi, Nozibele Qamngana, Hungani Malcolm Ndlovu, Tshegofatso Isaac, Abigail Gugulethu Nyatsumba, Xukununu Ntsetselelo.