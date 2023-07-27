25% of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees are women

Women constitute a quarter of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees unveiled by the Senate on Thursday.

The ministerial list contains 28 names, seven of whom are women.

Read also: Oyetola missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list, see full list

The women are Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

The proportion of women on the ministerial list falls short of the 35 percent Affirmative Action.

Read also: David Umahi, to resign from National Assembly for ministerial role

The Federal High Court in Abuja had in April 2022 ordered the federal government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allocating 35 percent of appointments in the public sector to women.

Nine civil society organisations had filed the suit against the Nigerian government on August 24, 2020, seeking the implementation of the 35 percent Affirmative Action in appointments of women into public office.