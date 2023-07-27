David Umahi, to resign from National Assembly for ministerial role

David Umahi, who served as the Governor of Ebonyi State and represented Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is getting ready to step down from his position as a senator.

His purported resignation may not be far from his nomination and likely appointment as a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Umahi is a two-time governor of Ebonyi State and a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He is part of a group of powerful nominees, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Dele Alake, and others, who have been chosen as potential ministers for President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

The list of nominees was presented to the Senate by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives. The presentation took place at 1:19 p.m. and was officially titled ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial Nominees,’ dated July 27, 2023.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the nominations and mentioned that more names would be sent to the Senate for consideration in the near future.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the Senate’s confirmation process to see how the new administration’s team will be formed and what roles the nominees will take on in the government.