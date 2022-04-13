2023: Osinbajo to meet Reps in push for APC ticket

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Wednesday host members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives to a dinner/ breaking of the Muslim Ramadan fast at the State House, Abuja, where he will inform them of his presidential ambition.

Osinbajo’s invitation is contained in a letter he sent to the House of Representatives and read by Ahmed Idris-Wase, the deputy speaker during plenary on Tuesday.

The vice-president in the letter said, “In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, it will be my great pleasure to host you on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“It is proposed that members arrive at 6:30, at the State House Banquet Hall. I will appreciate your very kind assistance in conveying this invitation to all concerned. Please accept always the assurance of my highest consideration and regards.”

Read also; 2023: We wish Osinbajo good-luck in his endeavors- Lawan

Osinbajo, who had on Monday formally declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential race, is expected to inform the lawmakers of his ambition and seek their support.

Osinbajo had ahead of the declaration hosted APC governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to the breaking of the fast on Sunday when he informed them of his presidential bid.

Similarly, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also met members of the party in Abuja.

The deputy speaker, Idris-Wase read the letter submitted by Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House, informing PDP lawmakers of the meeting in which Udom would formally inform them of his presidential ambition.

Members of the House of Representatives are statutory (automatic) delegates to the national convention of any party and are entitled to vote to pick a presidential candidate, hence aspirants for presidency jostle to consult with them.