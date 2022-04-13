2023: We wish Osinbajo good-luck in his endeavors- Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo good luck, in his endeavors as he continues consultations ahead of the All Progressive Congress(APC), presidential primaries in May.

Vice President Osinbajo who has been consulting with the APC stakeholders, on Tuesday met behind closed doors member of the APC Senate caucus in the National Assembly

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who led them to the Villa told reporters that the Vice President had used the opportunity to explain his decision to seek the support of the party to clinch the APC presidential ticket

“We had Iftar dinner with His Excellency, the Vice President and thereafter we had brief interaction on our Government and of course on the Vice President’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

According to Lawan “naturally, the Vice President told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time and we wish the Vice President goodluck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the center and majority of the States in our country, by the Grace of God will be APC”, he said.

The Vice President will, continue his consultations later by meeting members of the APC Caucus in the House of Representatives to also seek their support over his presidential ambition.