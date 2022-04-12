Osinbajo no longer member of Lagos APC – Akande

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is no longer a member of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his spokesman, Laolu Akande has confirmed.

Akande said Osinbajo had moved his membership to Ogun State when he revalidated his APC Membership status in Ward One, Ikenne, Ogun State on February 9, 2021.

Prior to his movement, Osinbajo was a chieftain of the Lagos APC with his polling unit at Code 33, Unit 2 Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

Read also: How APC chairman snubbed invitation to Amaechi’s presidential declaration

Osinbajo Monday declared his interest to contest the APC presidential ticket to enable him fly the party’s flag as it presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

However, the Lagos chapter of the party has criticized Osinbajo’s decision, saying it is a direct affront to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the party who had declared his presidential ambition earlier and who is also Osinbajo’s benefactor.