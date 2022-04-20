2023: Guber aspirant to create 250,000 jobs in Ebonyi

An industrialist, Edward Nkwegu said Monday that would create over 250,000 job opportunities for the unemployed in Ebonyi within two years if elected as governor of the state in 2023.

Nkwegu is one of the governorship aspirants under the ruling APC in Ebonyi state, Southeast Nigeria. He spoke in Abakaliki while interacting with journalists on his preparations for the 2023 race.

He said he would create massive employment through micro, small, and medium enterprises if the Ebonyi people employ him as the chief servant of the state.

“If Ebonyi people employ me as their chief servant, I’m going to create massive indirect employment through micro, small and medium enterprises.

“I’m going to create 13,000 micros, small and medium enterprises in two years, and that will create about 250,000 indirect employment and it will take care of our unemployed youths in Ebonyi State.”

Read also: 2023: Ex-minister declares for governorship in Ebonyi

The governorship hopeful expressed the confidence that his wealth of knowledge as an industrialist would bring in the economic revolution through industrialisation to guarantee massive wealth creation in Ebonyi.

He urged the Ebonyi people to continue to “trust God,” arguing that his agenda to create massive job opportunities, among other plans would work out to take care of unemployed youths in the state.

He noted that micro small and medium enterprises are the engine room of every economy and the greatest employer of labour in the whole world.

“In two years, I will create or incubate micro-enterprises by 8,000. I will create four 4,000 small enterprises, and I will create 1,000 medium enterprises.”

In his analysis, he said, “a micro-enterprise is an enterprise that can employ one employee to nine employees, while a small enterprise is an enterprise that employs between ten employees to 49 people, and a medium enterprise is an enterprise that employs between 50 and 249 people.”