2023: Ex-minister declares for governorship in Ebonyi

A Formal Minister of State for Health, Engineer Fidelis Nwankwo Tuesday declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

The guber hopeful made his declaration in Abakaliki the state capital.

He announced that if elected into office, his administration would be anchored on four cardinal programs: functional education, job creation, youth employment, rural infrastructure, and due process.

” At present, the foundation of Education in the state, which is primary school, is in a sorry state. The teacher population is no more than 30percent of the requirement. We will fill this gap by recruiting the best and brightest sons and daughters of Ebonyi State.

“Those who have qualification in Education like NCE and Bachelors Degree, especially in the areas of Science, Mathematics and English language will be retained and posted to our elementary and junior secondary school while those with a university degree will be sent to senior secondary schools.

“My government will pursue, with aggression, youth employment in both formal and informal sectors with an emphasis on filling quotas of Ebonyi State share of positions at the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies. We will also focus on the provision of enabling environment and grants, low unit loans, and free training to help youths create their business in the areas of micro small, and medium scale enterprises (MSME).

“The neglect of our rural areas in the provision of necessities of life like clean water, good sanitation, roads, electricity and in favor of white elephant projects that hardly hold value to our lives but consume a chunk of state funds, remains the bane of our underdevelopment.

“Provision of the decentralized water system, rural electrification, and rural roads will be a priority issue to my government. This we hope will trigger a massive growth in micro and small industries in rural areas. Development of the Primary Health Care system will come under this section.

“My government will not only provide a government that is characterized by the sincerity of purpose but also act with civility and anchored on established due process of running government business. This will help to restore normalcy in all facets of our life including the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

“As a matter of policy, all those who live in the state do their business here and pay taxes will be regarded as a citizen of the State and accorded the full right of the citizens. The term non-indigene will therefore have no place in my Government. For emphasis, my government will revisit the issue of all those whose properties including shops at Abakpa market and buildings in other parts of the State were destroyed to replace them or pay them compensation”, he pledged.

Onwe Onwe, chairman of the declaration ceremony in a remark said”Do not use your vote as a delegate to disrupt the zoning arrangement. Ebonyi is not yet qualified for the politics of the highest bidder.