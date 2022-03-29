2023 governorship: Ikonne leads PDP Abia Central aspirants

It is not true that the People’s Democratic Party in Abia State has anointed Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University, as a possible successor of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, multiple sources confirmed at the party secretariat in Umuahia on Monday.

What is true is that stakeholders in his zone are making a case for Ikonne, an optmetrist, as its most suitable aspirant. The party has not reached any decision.

The sources confirmed that, “Professor Ikonne was one of the aspirants that stakeholders in their zone are proposing. These processes are in line with the consultations that the party leadership has held, resulting in the zoning of the position to three local government areas of Abia Central, and Abia North. Ikonne is from Abia Central.

“He is qualified. Party members in his zone say so. His emergence to the forefront of the race aligns with the processes of the consultations we have been holding. Other aspirants are likely to indicate their interests soon.

“Of course, one person or two cannot reach a decision of this magnitude. The various levels of the party will make the decision as was agreed during the consultations,” the party sources said.

“Still following the statement State Chairman of PDP Dr. Alswell Asiforo made on Sunday night, Abia North is also expected to produce aspirants from its zone for the primaries.”

Professor Ikonne is from Agburuike-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North, one of the three Ngwa local government areas in Abia Central, also known as Umunneato. The other two local government areas are Isiala Ngwa South and Osisioma.

Ikonne attended Ngwa High School, Aba and studied Optometry at Manila Central University, Philippines. He has a specialist Master’s degree in Hospital Administration from St. Jude College in the Philippines.

He served as Consulting Optometrist at the Park Lane General Hospital, Enugu. He earned a PhD in Environmental Health Science from Abia State University, where he became the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor in December 2015. He had served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University from 2010-2014.