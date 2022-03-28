PDP primary: Tofowomo accuses ex-Ondo deputy governor of plans to doctor delegates’ list

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South) has accused the immediate past deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of planning to doctor the delegates’ list to be used for the upcoming May People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s senatorial primary election in the state.

Ajayi contested the last governorship election on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) before he returned to PDP and has declared interest in the South Senatorial district seat being occupied by Tofowomo.

Tofowomo, through his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola alleged that the former deputy governor has submitted an Ad-hoc delegates’ list to PDP Organising Secretary.

Tofowomo said: “The attention of Tofowomo Campaign Organisation (TCO) has been drawn to a statement made by Agboola Ajayi where he boasted to have singlehandedly written and submitted the list of Ad-hoc delegates to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Organising Secretary ahead of the Senatorial primary election in May this year.

“Ajayi made this statement while he was boasting about his chances of winning the party’s primary during a political meeting with PDP executives at Fabiyi Hall in Okitipupa town on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“He boasted at the meeting that he’s working in collaboration with retired Capt. Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP in Abuja.”

But the former deputy governor through his media adviser, Allen Sowore faulted Tofowomo’s claim in a statement made available in Akure.

He said Ajayi never made such statement during the meeting held on Saturday 26th March 2022, in Fabiyi Hall, Okitipupa or anywhere else throughout his consultation tour of the South Senatorial District.

In the statement titled ‘Re: Agboola Ajayi boasted to have submitted Adhoc delegate list to PDP Organising Secretary,’ Ajayi said: “For the purpose of clarity and to disabuse the minds of the unsuspecting members of the general public, the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi never made such statement during the meeting held on Saturday 26th March 2022, in Fabiyi Hall, Okitipupa or anywhere else throughout his consultation tour of the South Senatorial District.

“Luckily, prominent leaders and members of our party, who can bear witness attended all the meetings held across the four local government areas of Ondo South District including the first meeting held on Friday 25th March, 2022, in the Idepe Town Hall, Okitipupa where the former deputy governor declared his interest to run for the South Senatorial District seat.

“We are not surprised that Senator Nicholas Tofowomo who’s already jittery of the imminent defeat staring him in the coming election can go this low to authorise his Media Director to spill this gibberish and unfounded allegation against the person of the former deputy governor of the state, member of the National Working Committee of our great party and most importantly, a leading aspirant in South Senatorial District seat.

“Senator Nicholas Tofowomo should tell the people his achievements in the last three years; the justification for his re-election bid instead of this campaign of calumny he embarked on against the former deputy governor.”