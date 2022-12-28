2023: Fayemi, Oyebanji seek support for Tinubu

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and his predecessor in office, Kayode Fayemi, have appealed to the people of the state to vote for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and other candidates of the party in 2023 general election.

They made the appeal at an annual Christmas get-together hosted by Fayemi at his Isan-Ekiti country home on Monday.

Fayemi, a former presidential aspirant and currently, the special adviser on foreign affairs to Tinubu, said Ekiti State and indeed the country have a lot to gain if the APC continues in power beyond 2023.

He said the state would witness more development if the party could win all the state and national assembly seats, stressing that this could only be made possible by massive mobilisation of support for the party’s candidates.

Fayemi, who described Tinubu as a highly resourceful political leader and strategist, said the former Lagos State governor possesses the experience, exposure and capacity to lead the country successfully.

Fayemi also thanked Ekiti people for choosing a competent person, Oyebanji as their governor, adding that the people have started seeing the benefits of electing someone with competence and character into office.

Also speaking, Governor Oyebanji said the APC parades the best candidates in all the elective positions, adding that Tinubu’s election as the next president of Nigeria was non-negotiable.

He assured the people of more dividends of democracy with Tinubu as the president with APC having the majority of members of the National Assembly and retaining all 26 seats in the Ekiti Assembly.