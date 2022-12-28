Why Nigerians should vote for detribalised leaders in 2023 – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to vote for detribalized leaders that have a deep connection with the grassroots at the 2023 general election.

Gbajabiamila said the most effective means of accessing the dividends of democracy is to vote for leaders who have identified with the people on the street even when they were in and out of power.

He said, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the only leader among those contesting for the presidency in the 2023 general elections that knows the challenges confronting the average Nigerians.

According to Gbajabiamila, Tinubu has always found the best ways to address the people’s issues because he has always identified with Nigerians on the street.

Lanre Lasisi, special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker in a statement on Monday said his principal said these while addressing residents of Coker Aguda and Itire Ikate areas of Surulere 2 Federal Constituency at a rally.

Gbajabiamila stressed the importance of voting for leaders who individuals can access at a time of need without the fear of being denied by official protocols.

He said a vote for Tinubu is a vote for an all-inclusive government while citing the developments that have been brought to Surulere 1 and 2 through his membership of the House of Representatives and the government of APC.

Gbajabiamila said: “Asiwaju is someone that anybody can see; he is a leader that listens and tries to attend to all issues. There’s nothing like a leader that listens, a leader you know, that you can always run to in times of need.

“Asiwaju elevated Ben Akabueze from commissioner in Lagos to DG of Budget Office of the federation even when Akabueze is from Anambra state. Ben determines the budget of the whole Nigeria; no state in Nigeria can parade the number of non-indigenes and non-Yorubas in government like Lagos.

“I can continue to mention many south easterners that have enjoyed the touch of God and Tinubu in their lives. South Easterners and South South people are trading and living in peace in Lagos.“

While reeling out the different health, education, and road infrastructural projects brought to Surulere 2 and facilitated by him, Gbajabiamila said the developments were brought to the constituency where every resident benefits irrespective of ethnic or religious difference.

He encouraged residents to vote for Tinubu and APC candidates to continue to enjoy quality governance at the grassroots, adding that their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is their most prized asset to vote for the candidates of their choice.

The speaker encouraged the residents of Coker Aguda and Itire Ikate not to see themselves in terms of geographical differences of constituencies.

Gbajabiamila urged them to reach out and encourage every resident of Surulere 2 irrespective of their state of origin, to vote massively for Lanre Okunlola, Eshinlokun, Sanwoolu, Tinubu and all APC candidates in the general elections.

“When you vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Eshinlokun, Okunlola, Desmond Elliot, Sangodara, myself, and all APC candidates, you will have more than double the physical developments you are witnessing now,” he added.