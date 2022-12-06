2023: Atiku in Lagos, promises $10m empowerment fund

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election has promised to initiate a $10m fund to empower Nigerians and tackle unemployment if elected in 2023.

The former vice president noted that several existing infrastructures across Lagos State were initiated by the Federal Government, stressing that claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu that he developed Lagos were not true.

Atiku stated this on Monday during his campaign rally in Lagos State held at the Tafawa Balewa square. The PDP candidate stated that he would source for the $10m fund for the empowerment of Nigerians through the privatisation of non-functional refineries across Nigeria.

“I will set aside $10m to empower our women, youths and men. People often ask me where will I get the money from. I will get the money when I privatise our refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt.

“It is the Federal Government that built several infrastructures across Lagos State. We built the Agege motor road, Ikorodu road and several others. They did not develop Lagos, it is a lie, vote for Jandor to liberate Lagos”.

Speaking further, he charged Lagosians to vote for all PDP candidates in the state in the 2023 general election, promising that after assuming office he would restructure the country to give more power to states and councils to aid delivery of good governance to Nigerians.

“We will restructure Nigeria if we win, but it is up to you to make this possible. People of Lagos, it is time to take over the affairs of Lagos, rather than allow one family to continue to rule”.

Speaking earlier, the director-general of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom said the deterioration of infrastructure across Lagos State was a manifestation of the failure of the present administration in the state and the APC-led federal government.

He called for support for the presidential bid of Atiku from Lagosians and the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, saying that the PDP would restore the lost glory of the state.

“PDP we will restore the economy of Nigeria, and when you do that, the economy of Lagos will bounce back, and you have also restored the economies of other states,” Udom said.

Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, noted that Lagosians were suffering from bad governance by the APC administration, boasting that the party will win the gubernatorial election in 2023.