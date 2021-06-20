2021 UTME: JAMB delist 24 centres nationwide over poor conduct

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 24 Computer-based Test Centres (CBT) for poor conduct during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which began Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The board said candidates posted to any of the delisted centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date.

According to a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the board spokesperson, the following centres failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The centres are: Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT centre, Benue; Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology, Delta State; Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Givitec CBT centre, and Kings Polytechnic Edo all in Edo state.

Centres in Lagos state are; Massino Computer CBT; IP Soft Technolgies; Sweet Valley educational services; Certified Institute of Shipping; and AL-Miyzan Schools CBT centre.

Others are; GEF systems Ltd, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN); Federal government secondary school, area 10 both in Abuja; Oru East CBT Centre Imo state; Bethel Baptist High School, and Zabib College both in Kaduna state.

Aunty Alice Schools , Nasarawa state; The federal Polytechnic and King Emmanuel ICT centre both in Ondo state; Oduduwa University, Osun state; Federal College of Education , e-library centre, Oyo; and Solak resources Ltd, Kaduna state.

A total of 1, 338, 687 candidates registered for the 2021 UTME which started today, 19th June, 2021,across the country, while 75,328 candidates successfully registered for Direct Entry.

The exam which commenced Saturday 9th June will continue till Saturday, 3rd July.