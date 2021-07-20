2021 SM Jury conference to host top business leaders in Lagos

Top business leaders are expected to converge at the 2021 edition of the SM Jury Business Conference slated for the 22nd of July at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The annual conference is designed to bring together entrepreneurs across the country so they can network, share ideas, connect with private and public sector leaders in one location with the aim of tackling entrepreneurial challenges within the country.

According to the convener of SM Jury and award winning Public Relations Consultant, Tonia Odili, “this hybrid edition is unique because we have created more channels for the young Entrepreneurs to gain access to seed capital due to the adverse effect of the global pandemic which affected a high volume of start ups”.

Odili added that the SM Jury has also collaborated with GMYT Fashion Academy to provide an 80 percent Scholarship offer to five aspiring Fashion Entrepreneurs who are passionate about learning the art.

Distinguished Entrepreneurs with decades of business experience are expected to headline this event.

They include the CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene, Executive Director Portplus Offshore Solutions and Energy Limited, Miss Bassey Adie , Nollywood Producer and CEO Gemini Luxury Homes, Mrs Nikky Ufondu and Miss Chidera Okolie.

At the last edition of the SM Jury conference held in 2019, a seed capital of one million naira was presented to a young entrepreneur for him to expand his business.

This event will be anchored by award winning MC and On Air Personality, Onoge Tega Ben popularly called OTB.