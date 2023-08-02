19% of all Tinubu’s ministerial nominees are women

With the addition of two more women to the already existing seven women in the ministerial list nominated by President Bola Tinubu, the percentage now stands at 19.1.

The proportion of women on the ministerial list falls short of the 35 percent Affirmative Action.

In the first list, seven (25 percent) were women out of a total of 28 while in the supplementary list, it was two (11 percent).

The women in the first list are Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

While Maryam Shetty and Lola Ade-John are in the list supplementary list.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had in April 2022 ordered the federal government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allocating 35 percent of appointments in the public sector to women.

Nine civil society organisations had filed the suit against the Nigerian government on August 24, 2020, seeking the implementation of the 35 percent Affirmative Action in appointments of women into public office.19% of all Tinubu’s ministerial nominees so far are women