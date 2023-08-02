Lalong, Oyetola, 17 others make fresh ministerial list [Full list of the 19 nominees]
The Senate has announced the 19 names in the second batch of the ministerial nominees list from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in accordance with section 147 subsection 2 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
Full list of the 19 nominees
Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo
Bosun Tijani
Dr Maryam Shetty
Isiak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Lalong
Lola Ade John
Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
Prof Tahir Mamman
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu
Senator Heineken Lokpobori
Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo
This was contained in an executive correspondence submitted at the floor of the Senate by the Chief of staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at about 03:19pm after being admitted into the Red Chamber.
Senate announced the adjournment of it’s plenary to Friday for the commencement of the second batch of the nominees to enable nominees clear with the Code of Conduct Bureau.
The report also said the screening of the first 28 batch would be concluded today (Wednesday) to make way for the screening of those in the second batch expected to commence next Monday.
Recall that the Senate on Monday, commenced the screening of the 28 nominees sent to the House while 9 more were screened on Tuesday.