Lalong, Oyetola, 17 others make fresh ministerial list [Full list of the 19 nominees]

The Senate has announced the 19 names in the second batch of the ministerial nominees list from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in accordance with section 147 subsection 2 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Full list of the 19 nominees

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijani

Dr Maryam Shetty

Isiak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Lalong

Lola Ade John

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu

Prof Tahir Mamman

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu

Senator Heineken Lokpobori

Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

This was contained in an executive correspondence submitted at the floor of the Senate by the Chief of staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at about 03:19pm after being admitted into the Red Chamber.

Senate announced the adjournment of it’s plenary to Friday for the commencement of the second batch of the nominees to enable nominees clear with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The report also said the screening of the first 28 batch would be concluded today (Wednesday) to make way for the screening of those in the second batch expected to commence next Monday.

Recall that the Senate on Monday, commenced the screening of the 28 nominees sent to the House while 9 more were screened on Tuesday.