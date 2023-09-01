17 groups float Abia Technology, Innovation Network in Aba to promote development

Abia Technology and Innovation Network (ATIN), an umbrella body of technology incubation hubs operating in Abia State, has been inaugurated in Aba, the state’s commercial centre.

The body, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, was formed by seventeen leading technology hubs in Abia, to strengthen the development of technology and innovation in Abia State.

The group will also ensure that Information Technology-based outfits in Abia get the strength and support to innovate and grow.

Technology hubs involved in the formation of ATIN include IGHub, Learn Factory, Rad5, Clintonel Innovation Centre, Paradigm Initiative, ECR, Bemsoft Networks, Webdevs and a number of others.

Daniel Chinagozi, board chairman, ATIN, in an interview on the sidelines of the inauguration of the body, explained that the formation of the association, would build a strong technology eco-system in Abia State and the South-East Zone of Nigeria.

He observed that there were many people, who play roles in building strong technology community.

According to him, there are designers, developers, policy makers, hubs, the academia, among others.

“For the past six to ten years, we have on our own been building the technology space in Abia, by providing technology skills, incubating start-ups, running events occasionally.

“Sometime in 2022, we decided to form an organisation that would bring together everybody that is playing in the technology and innovation and creative space in Abia into an umbrella body that we can leverage the strength of each other to grow the technology eco-system,” he said.

Chinagozi, who is the managing director/CEO, IGHUB, foremost technology innovation centre headquartered in Aba, said that the vision of ATIN, was to develop and strengthen the development of technology and innovation in Abia State, noting that no innovation in Abia State will die under their watch.

Chinagozi said: “We decided to start meeting with our community members from time to time and this is our first official hangout. And from this hangout, we have announced that we are going to institute Abia Tech Week towards the end of the year, where everybody that is building something in the technology space in Abia, will come and display it and leverage on the support of the government.”

He further said that the current government in the state, led by Alex Otti has shown support for technology eco-system and has even appointed people from the technology space, as special assistants in his government.

With such strong support from government, Chinagozi said that ATIN was committed to growing a community where the skilled manpower people need to build a vibrant technology eco-system will be available.

He informed pressmen that a team from Abia technology community was going to San Francisco to represent Nigeria at a built-in girls technovation competition.

He also said that “some members of our community are going to be contesting board membership positions at the national and continental levels, the Afrilab levels and Invocation Support Network (ISN) hub level.”