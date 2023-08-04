Abia sets up taskforce on reaccreditation of 500 private schools

Determined to promote standards in Education, the Abia state government has said that it would construct model schools in each of the 17 local government areas of the state while a task force has been set up on the re-accreditation of 500 private schools to maintain maximum standards.

Okey Kanu, commissioner for Information and Culture, who made this known in Umuahia while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting, said that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that Abia’s children get the best in Education.

He also said that the state government had equally embarked on the recruitment of Science Teachers and redeployment of some back to schools. Those affected he said were those who hitherto transferred their services to either State Secondary Education Management Board or other ministries and Agencies.

The Abia Information boss further said the administration of Governor Alex Otti has turned Aba the commercial nerve centre of the South East into the construction site where works on so many roads are ongoing despite the rains.

Kanu also hinted that the abandoned Enyimba Hotel would soon be turned into a 5-star Hotel by the state government as investors have indicated interest to partner with her in this direction and other areas.