145 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrive home

145 Nigerians have arrived at the  Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 12.45 pm local time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 26th June, 2020.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama had earlier informed the nation about the departure of the evacuees from Sudan.
All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by  Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
Nigeria has so far evacuated nearly 2,000 out of about 4,000 of its citizens  that have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.
