11 aspirants jostle for APC chairmanship

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 2022, the National chairmanship aspirants will on Thursday, December 16 gather in Abuja to talk about their ideas on moving the party forward in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The 11 prominent chairmanship aspirants expected to speak at the Annual Public Lecture Summit, organised by the APC Press Corps include; former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura, former governor of Borno State, Alimodu Sheriff and Senator representing Niger East District, Mohammed Sani-Musa.

Others are former governors of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, Borno State, Kashim Shettima, Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, Sunny Moniedafe and Mohammed Saidu-Etsu.

A statement released Sunday in Abuja by the organisers said a prominent chieftain of the party and director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, will deliver a keynote paper titled: ‘APC Beyond 2023: The tasks ahead – The Role of Stakeholders.’

The event slated for 16th of December, 2021, will be chaired by the Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The annual public lecture summit, with the theme “…Towards Ensuring Enduring Democracy”, is a platform designed by the APC Press Corps to contribute to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

“The summit aims at providing workable templates for good governance and serves as a medium for deepening democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia, and economy.

“Reports and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public,” the statement read in parts.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition of the summit is designed to avail all the National Chairmanship aspirants opportunity to share their views, present their plans and programmes on how to move the party forward as contenders in the forthcoming National Convention slated for February 2022.