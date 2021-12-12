APC chairmanship slot: Coalition makes case for Niger, Kogi, Kwara

A coalition of North central All Progressives Congress (APC) forum has advocated that the chairmanship slot should be zoned to three states of Niger Kogi, and Kwara states.

The Coalition in a release signed by James Pwajok, its coordinator, observed that in the immediate past the chairmen of political parties produced were mostly from Plateau, Benue, and Nassarawa axis, thus other parts of North Central deserved to be considered this time around.

According to the Coalition’s statement “Of the three states of Niger, Kogi and Kwara, it is only Niger State that has not produced any party Chairman for once.”

Consequently, the Coalition zeroed it to Niger State as the most appropriate and fair state to produce the next Chairman of the APC for equity and justice.

“In North Central Chairmanship position can only be distributed equitably if any of the states of Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and FCT has it this time around, but it is also further fair if Niger State produce the next Chairman of APC if the North central zone must produce the next Chairman of APC.”

“The other side of the region (i.e.) Plateau, Benue and Nassarawa had it thrice already – Solomon Lar, Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe. Kogi and Kwara had once each, that is Ahmadu Ali. and Baraje, respectively notwithstanding they were Chairmen under PDP, it will only be fair Niger State is considered this time for fairness, equity and justice,” the Coalition further said.

The Coalition also expressed confidence that APC, a party known for fairness, equity and Justice will do the needful to allow Niger State specifically, to produce the next Chairman of APC.