10 countries with lowest IQ in 2024 — Report

The distribution of intelligence among populations is complex, influenced by factors like education, socio-economic status, nutrition, and genetics. Despite criticisms of IQ (Intelligence Quotient) scores for their cultural biases, they remain a measure of cognitive ability.

Data pandas analysed these scores objectively, without implying any superiority or inferiority. Understanding the cognitive landscape of countries offers insights into their education systems, socio-economic conditions, and cultural values, challenging assumptions and providing a fresh perspective.

The world’s average IQ is 82.12, and here are the top 10 countries with the lowest IQ, listed in descending order

Nepal — Average IQ: 42.99

Nepal ranks at the bottom of the list with an average IQ score of 42.99. Despite its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, Nepal faces significant challenges in providing adequate education and healthcare to its population, particularly in remote rural areas. Limited access to quality education, poverty, and nutritional deficiencies contributing factors to the lower IQ scores observed in Nepal.

Liberia, Sierra Leone — Average IQ: 45.07

Liberia and Sierra Leone, located in West Africa, share the second-lowest average IQ score of 45.07. These countries have endured years of civil unrest, poverty, and inadequate infrastructure, which have undoubtedly impacted education and the overall development of their populations. Conflict-induced trauma, lack of access to education, and healthcare disparities are significant contributors to the low IQ scores observed in these nations.

Guatemala — Average IQ: 47.72

Guatemala, a Central American country, ranks fourth on the list with an average IQ of 47.72. Despite efforts to improve education and healthcare systems, Guatemala continues to grapple with high levels of poverty, inequality, and social exclusion, particularly among indigenous communities. Limited access to quality education and socio-economic disparities plays a role in the lower IQ scores recorded in Guatemala.

Cape Verde — Average IQ: 52.5

Cape Verde ranks fifth on the list with an average IQ score of 52.5. While Cape Verde has made significant strides in improving education and healthcare in recent years, challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and emigration persist. Socio-economic factors and historical influences contributed to the relatively lower IQ scores observed in Cape Verde.

Gambia — Average IQ: 52.68

The Gambia ranks sixth with an average IQ score of 52.68. Despite efforts to improve education and healthcare, The Gambia faces challenges such as high poverty rates, limited access to quality education, and inadequate infrastructure. These factors contribute to the lower IQ scores observed in the country.

Nicaragua — Average IQ: 52.69

Nicaragua ranks seventh with an average IQ score of 52.69. Despite recent economic growth and improvements in education, Nicaragua continues to face challenges such as poverty, inequality, and political instability. Limited access to quality education and socio-economic disparities contributed to the lower IQ scores recorded in Nicaragua.

Guinea — Average IQ: 53.48

Guinea ranks eighth on the list with an average IQ score of 53.48. Despite efforts to improve education and healthcare, Guinea faces challenges such as poverty, political instability, and inadequate infrastructure. Socio-economic factors and historical influences may contribute to the lower IQ scores observed in Guinea.

Ivory Coast, Ghana — Average IQ: 58.16

Tied for ninth place are Ivory Coast and Ghana, both West African nations with an average IQ score of 58.16. Despite their relatively higher IQ scores compared to other countries on the list, Ivory Coast and Ghana still face challenges such as poverty, inequality, and political instability, which impact access to quality education and overall development.