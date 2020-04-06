Actress Funke Akindele and husband sentenced to 14 days community service

Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello (JJC), have been sentenced to 14-day community service for contravening the lockdown order in Lagos State.

In a verdict by the Magistrate, they are also to pay a fine of N100, 000. They had pleaded guilty to the one count filed against them by the Attorney General of Lagos State.

The couple violated the Lagos State Infectious Disease(Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, an offence which is punishable under Section 58 Public HealthThey were arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba on Monday for contravening the lockdown order