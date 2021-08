BOC Gases Nigeria Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that TY Holdings Limited has acquired additional 249,746,823 ordinary shares in BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, being 60percent of the entire shares in the Company previously owned by BOC Holdings UK (a member of the Linde Group). Read also: Host communities get fair…

