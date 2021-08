If the new oil sector law was passed last year, host communities in the Niger Delta would have got $500 million for the development of their region this year. This is in addition to the existing contribution of 3 percent oil companies already contribute to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the oil host…

