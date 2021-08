The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in Ponzi schemes, adding that any investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns should be treated with caution. Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of SEC gave the warning while addressing Journalists shortly after the second Capital Market Committee meeting. Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investment operation where…

