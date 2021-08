The total unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market rose to N170 billion as of December 2020, the Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said. This represents an increase by N12.56 billion from the N158.44 billion total unclaimed dividends as at December 2019. Lamido Yuguda, Director-General, SEC while briefing journalists after the second post-Capital Market…

