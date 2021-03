As a strategic move to deepen the quality of human capital in the Nigerian financial market, females have been advised to take a profession in the securities market. Besides, females are believed to have the innate ability to match their male counterparts in any profession and thereby remove the stigma of gender inequality. Speaking on…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login