After last week’s sell pressure which pervaded the Bourse of Africa’s largest economy, the equities market opened the new week in green. The positive close seen Monday March 8 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) came as more investors moved to take position in counters like Ardova Plc to qualify for dividend payment. In its…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login