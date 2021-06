Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the redemption of its matured N33.6billion Bond due on June 15, 2021. The Company registered a N100 billion Bond issuance programme in June 2016, out of which the sum of N60billion was issued in Series 1 and 2 of the programme. The matured Series 1 Bond was issued on June…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login