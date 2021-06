Dangote Cement’s N50bn bonds to be listed on NGX, FMDQ

Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc recently announced the successful issuance of N50 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds under the company’s new N300 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme. The bonds, which were issued on May 26 2021 at coupon rates of 11.25percent, 12.50 percent and 13.50percent for the 3, 5 and 7-year…