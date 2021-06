11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) is to purchase 51percent stake in Capital Hotels Plc (owners of Sheraton Abuja Hotel) at a premium price of N7 per share. This was agreed at the Emergency Meeting of the Board of Directors of Capital Hotels Plc held on June 14, 2021, according to a statement at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login