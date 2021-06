Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) assets under listing at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the leading market in the West African region market rose by N20.324 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. This was even as trade volumes rose by 3,064 per cent from nearly 0.2 million units in Q1 2020 to 5.3 million…

