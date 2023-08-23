SIFAX Logistics expands fleet with 13 new trucks to boost operations

SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, the haulage arm of SIFAX Group, said it has acquired 13 new trucks to boost its operations bringing the company’s fleet to 114.

The trucks comprise 33 tons of 6×4 MAN diesel vehicles with 400 horsepower, to help the company increase its market share and competitiveness in long-distance and interstate deliveries.

Adewale Adetayo, general manager of SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, said the truck additions have become necessary due to the upsurge in demand for the company’s haulage services across the country.

“In order to maintain our market dominance and expansion to various new routes within the country, management decided to embark on the purchase of these new trucks. Our target is to expand rapidly, and we have mapped out a strategic plan to acquire 200 new trucks before the end of the 2024 business year. This will be done in phases, and we have started with 13 trucks for now. We hope to buy another 20 in the next phase,” he said.

Adetayo said the company went for the MAN diesel brand, which is a German product, because of its high rating in the logistics ecosystem, durability, load-bearing capability, driving stability, and adaptability.

On his part, Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group, said the company has always braved the odds to invest more in the Nigerian economy during downtimes.

“We are aware many businesses are not favourably disposed to invest at this moment due to the current economic reality. However, some economic activities like production and movement of goods will always demand haulage services even in challenging times. We are scaling up through the acquisition of these trucks because of the huge potential in the industry.

“The economic outlook for the country is bright and we know that once the economy bounces back, we will reap the rewards of our investment. Many businesses, both existing and potential clients, have continued to reach out to us due to the credibility and efficiency we have achieved over the years. To meet the increasing demand, we need a larger fleet,” he added