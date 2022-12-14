SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi receive recognition for being pacesetters

SIFAX Group has received the Most Outstanding Maritime Company of the Year award while Taiwo Afolabi, its chairman, emerged the Maritime Person of the Decade.

The SIFAX Group award was conferred at the 2022 Brandcom Awards organised by Brand Communicator, Nigeria’s foremost marketing communications magazine, and Afolabi was honoured by the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) at its 34th-anniversary celebration held in Lagos recently.

Joshua Ajayi, the convener of the BrandCom Awards and publisher of the Brand Communicator, said SIFAX Group has continued to set the pace in the maritime sector with novel solutions that have impacted the industry.

“We have monitored the progress of SIFAX Group during the 2021/2022 business year and have found out that the company’s innovative solutions continue to positively impact the country’s maritime industry. The standards set by the company are high and we could not have selected a better company in the industry. We are proud of what the company is doing, and we urge them to keep it up,” Ajayi said.

Read also: SIFAX builds bus stop for Ijora community

Meanwhile, Gboyega Oni, acting president of MARAN, said the choice of Taiwo Afolabi for the award was not far-fetched owing to his tactful business acumen that has propelled SIFAX Group to a new height with impactful investments in the maritime sector.

“SIFAX Group has been a trailblazer in the maritime sector in the last decade. Aside from investments in terminal operations, its off-dock solutions have positively affected the industry,” he said.

In his response, Olumuyiwa Akande, group head of Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, lauded the organisers of the award for the honour, adding that the Group would seek to improve on the standards that have brought it these accolades.