SIFAX builds bus stop for Ijora community

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, SIFAX Shipping ICT, Ijora, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has built a new bus stop for the Ijora community in Lagos.

The new bus shelter was constructed at the popular Ilaje bus stop to ease passenger movement and traffic around the busy Ilaje junction which is a very popular intersection in the community.

Speaking at the commissioning, Paul Linden, managing director of SIFAX ICT Limited, said the company, at the inception of its operations, promised to play a critical role in the human and infrastructural development of the host community.

He said the bus stop is the latest of the interventions provided by the company for the community.

“Since we started our business here in Ijora about two years ago, we have enjoyed the support and cooperation of the people in the community. This has allowed our business to thrive. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have also reciprocated this gesture in a number of ways, including employment for local indigenes and support for various youth programmes.

“This bus stop donation is in furtherance of our company’s strategy of forging a mutually-beneficial relationship with our stakeholders, especially the host community,” he said

Bode Ojeniyi, group executive director of SIFAX Group, who represented Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman, assured the community of the company’s unflinching cooperation and support.

Ojora of Ijoraland, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Ojora, who was represented by the Bashorun of Ijoraland, Akeem Oladipupo Ojora, thanked the management of SIFAX for its continuous commitment to bettering the lives of the Ijora people through their numerous corporate social activities.