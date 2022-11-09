GE Power, Shell sign deal to deepen LNG decarbonisation using hydrogen

GE Power, a global energy company, and Shell Global Solutions, a pioneer in liquefied natural gas (LNG) for more than 50 years have signed an agreement to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell’s LNG supply projects around the world, through hydrogen.

According to a statement, with global LNG demand projected to almost double by 2040, decarbonization is crucial in helping the company meet the world’s growing energy needs.

In addition, the largest source of emissions in an LNG facility stems from firing natural gas in the power generation and mechanical drive gas turbines.

Furthermore, one of the possible paths to decarbonize LNG production is to use hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel in these engines.

According to the statement, the source and nature of this fuel matter as well, and Shell’s Blue Hydrogen Process is a leading technology that can deliver the lowest carbon intensity fuel of its kind.

This will be done with technologies and building blocks tested and commercially proven at a large scale that has been used in various industries for many decades, the statement said.

“Having worked on hydrogen combustion technologies for many years, we are conscious that progress in this area will be the result of careful, dedicated research and collaboration by industry leaders and today’s announcement is a model of this approach,” said John Intile, vice president, Engineering at GE Gas Power.

Read also: Stakeholders seek more women involvement in security matters

“We look forward to cooperating with Shell to advance this crucial body of work.”

According to John, together, we are confident our combined strengths of Shell, GE, and Baker Hughes, who is the exclusive distributor of certain heavy-duty gas turbines and services in the oil & gas segment, can accelerate the deployment of pragmatic and impactful solutions.

“This is towards high-hydrogen capabilities in these gas turbine fleets resulting in a significant reduction of carbon emissions and water utilization globally,” John said.

Furthermore, the deep decarbonization of LNG export facilities presents both technical and economic challenges, which need to be addressed to realize such ambition.

“Becoming a net-zero emissions energy business means we need to explore a range of avenues that have the potential to help us, our partners and customers reduce emissions,” said Alexander Boekhorst, vice president, Gas Processing and Conversion Technology at Shell.

“We have continued to innovate and improve the value proposition of LNG using technology, and we look forward to collaborating with GE on this important initiative.”

In addition, GE’s B&E class heavy-duty gas turbines can already operate today on 100 percent hydrogen emitting up to 25ppm NOx with the use of water in diffusion combustors.

The statement said, “As part of this development agreement, GE is targeting gas turbine technology with the capability to operate on 100 percent hydrogen without the use of water while still maintaining NOx emissions.

“The new DLN combustor technology is intended to become the backbone of new retrofittable system solutions for low-carbon operation of the gas turbine while providing the reliability and availability required for LNG facilities.”

Meanwhile, the dry operation also represents significant savings in water use and conservation: up 32,000 litres of water per hour are saved using DLN systems versus comparable alternatives.