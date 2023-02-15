Ports & Cargo unveils trainee scheme to bridge capacity gap

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), a terminal operator and subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has commenced a new graduate trainee scheme as part of its capacity development initiative.

The terminal inducted 25 graduate engineers from various universities and polytechnics across the country into the one-year scheme that will afford them the opportunity for practical training.

Speaking at the induction in Lagos recently, John Jenkins, managing director of PCHS, said the programme was launched to address the shortage of competent technical manpower in the country’s maritime industry as well as to provide job opportunities for young and competent Nigerian engineering graduates.

Pointing out that the programme will open Nigerian engineers to opportunities in the Nigerian maritime industry, he said the sector currently needs a new set of young and competent technical hands that can contribute meaningfully to its growth.

According to him, the one-year training will take them through the nitty gritty of the maintenance of key heavy-duty equipment like rubber tyre gantry (RTG), reach stackers and shore cranes, among others.

Jenkins urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity given to them by the company by showing commitment and willingness to learn.

Christopher Nnamuah, Human Resource manager of PCHS, said the scheme would serve as a succession plan programme to groom the next set of engineers both for the company and the industry at large.

“We have discovered that opportunities abound in the maritime sector, but we have low manpower to harness these opportunities. There is a need to start planning for the future and we know that this set of young trainees will take over from the experienced ones in the nearest future,” Nnamuah said.

Nnamuah further said that the company plans to absorb into its workforce the best of the trainees upon the completion of the programme.