Olugbade of SIFAX off dock gets CILT fellowship

Ibraheem Olugbade, executive director of SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, has been conferred with the fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria.

At the investiture in Lagos, Mfon Usoro, president, of the CILT said the inductees have distinguished themselves in the area of logistics and transport over the years in their various organisations.

Olugbade, who has been a transport and logistics expert with over 30 years of experience, is currently overseeing all of the SIFAX Group’s inland container depots.

He was Nigeria’s former alternate permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London between 2011 and 2016.

Read also: Jamoh calls for adoption of modern technology for greener shipping

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Maritime Transport Management from the Nautical Institute for Technology, Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt, and Master Class Revalidation Certificates from the University of Tasmania, Australia, and Australian Maritime College Launceston, Tasmania.

He has a 1st Mate & 2nd Mate Certificate of Competency from Arab Maritime Transport Academy, Alexandria, Egypt, and a National Diploma in Nautical Science from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria.

His professional experience spanned various maritime organisations both locally and internationally, including the Nigerian National Shipping Lines; the Nigerian Ports Authority as a Harbour Master before becoming an Assistant General Manager; and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, where he was Deputy Director, Maritime Survey & Certification and Director, Maritime Safety & Security.

Commenting on the honour, Olugbade promised to contribute more to the development of the maritime industry and to be a good ambassador of the institute.