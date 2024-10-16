Five Star Logistics begins e-Card registration for port users

Some members of staff at Five Star Logistics Terminal after a training session during Customer Service Week on Thursday, at Tin-Can Island Port.

…engages stakeholders, staff

Five Star Logistics said it has commenced online registration of cargo owners to enable the provision of electronic access cards to users of the port terminal.

Speaking with newsmen during the 2024 Customer Service Week themed ‘Above and Beyond,’ Jaysing Kamthe, terminal manager of Five Star Logistics Limited said the plan is to implement the e-Cards to enhance access control and ensure security within the terminal.

He said the cargo dwell time at the terminal, which formerly was 15 days, has now reduced to between five and six days.

He said over 95 percent of the vehicles at the terminal are cleared promptly without delay.

He said the terminal has also educated the customers about the services offered in the terminal.

The terminal operator also engaged stakeholders including freight forwarders and port workers alongside specialised customer service training for members of staff.

They also introduced the company’s officials to outstanding customer care practices and effective conflict management techniques.

The stakeholders’ engagement offered a valuable opportunity for the terminal operator to gather feedback on its services for further improvement.

Kamthe expressed satisfaction with the professionalism displayed by the Customer Care department and expressed hope that the training conducted would help the company enhance its service delivery.

Chuks Okereafor, customer care manager at Five Star Logistics Terminal, encouraged staff members to continue to treat customers with utmost respect.

Freight forwarders lauded Five Star Logistics Terminal for its significant advancement in e-services that have in turn improved cargo delivery.

