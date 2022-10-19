Jamoh calls for adoption of modern technology for greener shipping

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called on maritime nations to adopt modern technology in order to attain cleaner and greener shipping.

Speaking on the sideline of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) held in South Africa last week, Jamoh said Nigeria would contribute to the global push towards reducing emissions from shipping.

According to him, the theme of this year’s event, ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping,’ as declared by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) calls for nations to take action on decarbonisation of shipping and ports through the use of zero or low carbon technologies, fuels and infrastructure.

“The ultimate goal for Nigeria is to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for the sustainable development of our local sector,” he said.

Kitack Lim, IMO Secretary-General, said innovation is fundamental to the maritime industry’s successful energy transition.

He said it requires new technologies, renewables, alternative fuels, and infrastructure to support low- and zero-carbon shipping, along with new financial solutions to support the practical aspects.

WMDPE is a definitive stage for the international community to make concrete contributions and progress on collaboration geared at reducing the maritime transport carbon footprint.