NPA promotes national single windows on global shipping stage

L-R: Ikechukwu Onyemekara, General Manager Corporate & Strategic Communications at NPA; Jens Meier, president of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH); Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Patrick Verhoeven, managing director of IAPH, and Vivian Richard Edet, executive director of Finance & Administration at the NPA, at the International Association for Ports & Harbours World Port Conference 2024 in Hamburg - Germany.

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has solicited the support and technical synergy of the global shipping community towards the successful implementation of the National Single Window (NSW).

Nigeria is presently finalising moves to implement the National Single Window to enable port-process automation.

A Single Window cargo clearing platform will drive efficient and automated port operations.

Analysts believe the absence of a Single-Window platform in Nigerian ports is translating into huge costs for consignees using port users due to delays.

Speaking as a participant at the World Ports Conference 2024 in Hamburg, Germany, Dantsoho said the renewed vigour with which Nigeria is accelerating the implementation of the National Single Window project, also requires intensified international technical support to meet and indeed exceed global expectations.

According to him, Single Window will fundamentally deepen port efficiencies by eliminating human interfaces that hitherto undermine in-country trade facilitation efforts.

He said the tremendous policy support provided by Adegboyega Oyetola, minister for Marine and Blue Economy, propelled the Nigerian Ports Authority into finalising the crucial phase of the Port Community System (PCS) which will serve as a precursor to the introduction of the National Single Window.

During the 2024 World Maritime Day, the Nigerian Ports Authority said it has reached the conclusive stages of deploying the Port Community System, an automated process expected to eliminate delays and drive port efficiency.

NPA said automating the port process will set the pace for the operationalisation of the National Single Window Project of the Federal Government.

He responded positively to the call made by Jens Meier, president of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) for ports all over the world to actively collaborate on knowledge sharing with the maritime community to accelerate decarbonisation.

Dantsoho said the NPA is fully aligned and is deliberate at ensuring that the ongoing port modernisation programme is guided by the imperatives of eco-friendliness.

The 2024 IAPH World Ports Conference which is themed ‘Managing Risk, Building Resilience and Unlocking Opportunities at Ports,’ brought together leaders in the global port community to share ideas necessary to face the realities of an epoch of unprecedented upheaval and opportunity.

Share