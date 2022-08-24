LADOL celebrates five years of ISO 9001 compliance

LADOL Free Zone said it has once again passed the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 audit for five consecutive years.

According to the company, having five years of ISO 9001 compliance makes LADOL one of the most compliant terminals in Nigeria, and one of a small handful that has the certification.

In 2020, LADOL became the first company in North and West Africa to be ISO 45001 certified. It also renewed and retained its International Organization Standardization, ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015.

ISO 9001:2015 is a company-level certification based on the standard published by the International Organization for Standardization titled ‘Quality management systems requirements.

This standard revises ISO 9001:2008 to include requirements for a new, higher-level structure as a common framework for all ISO management systems, risk-based thinking in quality system processes, fewer prescribed requirements with less emphasis on documentation, a clear definition of quality management system boundaries, and increased leadership requirements.

ISO 45001:2018 covers occupational health and safety while 14001:2015 covers environment management systems.

Commenting, Amy Jadesimi, the managing director of LADOL Free Zone, attributed the successful renewal of the ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System to the staff, management, and all stakeholders in LADOL.

She said the external audit leading to the successful renewal of LADOL’s QMS compliance certification was rigorous and thorough.

“Compliance is a way of life for LADOL. In these tough times, our high levels of compliance have been critical to us working reliably and safely in the market. This audit also includes LADOL’s commitment to and execution of its sustainability plans. In fact, LADOL joined the UN Global Compact and the UN CFO Taskforce in 2021,” Jadesimi said.