Shipping industry to remove the Indian Ocean High-Risk Area

After more than a decade of effective threat-reducing counter-piracy operations, the shipping industry has removed the ‘Indian Ocean High-Risk Area’ (HRA).

Notification of the removal of the HRA from 0001 UTC on 1 January 2023, by industry bodies, was forwarded in a submission made on 22 August 2022, to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the next meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee scheduled to start on 31 October 2022.

The removal of the HRA reflects a significantly improved piracy situation in the region, largely due to concerted counter-piracy efforts by many regional and international stakeholders. No piracy attacks against merchant ships have occurred in Somalia since 2018.

The IMO has been informed of the decision made by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), BIMCO, International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, and Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

Measures enacted to secure the waters by the military, political, civil society, and shipping industry as well as Best Management Practices guidance, have reduced the threat of piracy in the Indian Ocean.

The removal of the HRA will come into effect at 0001 UTC on 1 January 2023, allowing charterers, shipowners, and operators time to adapt to the changing threat from piracy.

Best Management Practices 5 will continue to provide the necessary guidance for shipping to ensure threat and risk assessments are developed for every voyage to mitigate the risks presented by remaining security threats in the region.

The shipping industry will continue to monitor and advise on maritime security threats to assist the safe transit of vessels and the seafarers who crew them. Pre-voyage threat and risk assessments should consider the latest maritime security information from organisations supporting the VRA.

“This announcement is a testament to nearly 15 years of dedicated collaboration to reduce the threat of piracy in the Indian Ocean. Through a combination of efforts by the military, political, civil society, and the shipping industry over the years, operators and seafarers are now able to operate with increased confidence in these waters,” the HRA IMO submission co-sponsors commented.

It advised that threat and risk assessments should still be carried out, and best management practices followed to continue to mitigate the risks presented in a changeable and often complex, and potentially threatening environment.