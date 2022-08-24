NIMASA strategises with Army to sustain security in Nigerian waters

Determined to sustain the safe navigation of ships coming into the seaport, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has continued discussion with the Nigerian Army to sustain the tempo of security on the nation’s waters.

Bashir Jamoh, the director general of NIMASA, who recently paid a courtesy visit to Gen. Lucky Irabor, the chief of Defense Staff, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the aim was to further discuss issues of national security.

According to Jamoh, NIMASA is keen on ensuring that international shipping companies bringing imports into Nigeria removed the biting war risk insurance premium paid on Nigerian-bound cargo.

“The removal of War Risk Insurance Premium on Nigerian-bound cargo is premised on the sustained security of merchant shipping in Nigerian waters and the greater Gulf of Guinea region,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “NIMASA must continue this collaboration to ensure that the gains in recent times regarding the reduction of piracy results in the removal of war risk insurance premium.”